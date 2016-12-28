Girls indoor track Lakers third at Jensen Relays

Mia Grasso and Julia Willcox were at the forefront for the Skanetaeles girls indoor track and field team as it claimed a third-place finish during the afternoon session of Wednesday’s Oscar B. Jensen Holiday Relays at SRC Arena.

The Lakers earned 59 points, just ahead of Homer (55 points) for that third spot as Baldwinsville, with 96 points, edged West Genesee (87 points) for the championship.

Willcox got second place in the individual 1,000-meter run in 3:08.80 behind West Genesee’s Emily Young (3:06.11), and Natalie Condon was fourth (3:22.29) as the Lakers, in 6:31.09, pulled away from Tully (6:57.31) for the victory. Later, Willcox and Condon were second in the 500-meter dash in a combined 2:59.23 behind WG’s 2:45.08.

Grasso beat the field in the 600-meter run, edging West Genesee’s Kendall Dombroske, 1:43.27 to 1:43.74, and with Abbey Logan finished fourth in the team event in 3:41.36.

Yet another victory for the Lakers came from the 300-meter dash, where Grasso was second among individuals in 44.05 seconds behind Phoenix’s Gianna DeRoberts (43.74 seconds) and Maddie Peterson was fifth, creating a Lakers victory in 1:28.47, just ahead of WG’s 1:29.03.

Maddy Brogan and Georgia McSwain got to third place in the 3,000-meter run in 24:46.33. Peterson (fourth among individuals in 7.78 seconds) and Emme Conan were fourth in the 55-meter dash in a combined 15.73 seconds.

Becca Rottger and Ali Grant were fourth in the shot put, with throws adding up to 50’2″. Then Rottger had a best attempt of 29’3 3/4″ in the weight throw as she and Jenna Moore finished third with a combined 50’6 1/2″. Kyla Sears was fifth in the individual 800-meter run in 2:44.38 and paired with Nicole DeRosa for fifth place (5;57.21) 0n the team side.

In the boys portion of the Jensen Relays, Skaneateles had 29 points, most of them from field events, finishing ninth out of 14 teams during the afternoon session as B’ville (118.5 points) won here, too.

The Lakers’ lone boys win came in the weight throws, where Chase Corcoran won the individual title with a heave of 43 feet 7 3/4 inches and Clark Strang was fourth (33’10”) and the combined 77’5 3/4″ beat runner-up Central Square (70’9 3/4″) by a wide margin.

Ryan Willcox and Cross Bianchi, combining to clear 10’3″, finished third in the high jump. Alex Vanriper and Nick Glaza were fourth in the long jump with a combined 34’2″. Vanriper’s triple jump of 37’2 1/4″, which put him in fourth place, led to seventh-place points.

Chase Corcoran threw the shot put 39’3″ to get fourth place in the individual event as he and Jared Calipari was eighth (66’5″) in the team event.

Nick Paciorek and Connor Gell were sixth in the 1,000 in a combined 6:30.93. Bianchi and Pat Hackler got to eighth place in the 55 sprint in 14.75 seconds, with Hackler and Ryan Willcox eighth (1:24.81) in the 300.

