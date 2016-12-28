Betsy Baldwin chapter celebrates Day of Service

Dec 28, 2016 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, History, News, Publications
From left are Suzanne Conley, Regent Judi Dreher-Wiberg, Mary Hennessey, Valerie Cole and her children, Frieda and Lochlan Cole. (Photo by Jane Jacobs)
By Nancy L. Mitchell
Contributing Writer
Members of the Betsy Baldwin Chapter, NSDAR, met at the Myrtle Grove Cemetery in Lysander on Oct. 11 as part of the Day of Service Celebration. Members Suzanne Conley of Liverpool, Regent Judi Dreher-Wiberg, Mary Hennessey and Valeri Cole and her son and daughter, all of Baldwinsville, participated. Several graves dating back to the 1870s were hidden by overgrown grass and weeds. The graves were cleared of the overgrowth, making them visible again. In September, the Chapter worked with Paul Schmid of Boy Scout Troop 119 to honor veterans in the same cemetery.
Any woman, age 18 and up, interested in becoming a member of the DAR can get more information at: dar.org/national-society/become-member/membership-interest-form.
