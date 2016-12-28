Betsy Baldwin chapter celebrates Day of Service

From left are Suzanne Conley, Regent Judi Dreher-Wiberg, Mary Hennessey, Valerie Cole and her children, Frieda and Lochlan Cole. (Photo by Jane Jacobs)

By Nancy L. Mitchell

Contributing Writer

Members of the Betsy Baldwin Chapter, NSDAR, met at the Myrtle Grove Cemetery in Lysander on Oct. 11 as part of the Day of Service Celebration. Members Suzanne Conley of Liverpool, Regent Judi Dreher-Wiberg, Mary Hennessey and Valeri Cole and her son and daughter, all of Baldwinsville, participated. Several graves dating back to the 1870s were hidden by overgrown grass and weeds. The graves were cleared of the overgrowth, making them visible again. In September, the Chapter worked with Paul Schmid of Boy Scout Troop 119 to honor veterans in the same cemetery.

Any woman, age 18 and up, interested in becoming a member of the DAR can get more information at: dar.org/national-society/become-member/membership-interest-form.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story