Richard Furze, 38

Dec 27, 2016 Jennifer Wing Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries
Richard David Furze, 38, of Homer, formerly of Cazenovia, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Born in Syracuse, Richard grew up in Cazenovia and graduated from Cazenovia High School in 1997. He attended Morrisville State College. Richard worked at Tops Supermarket in Cazenovia for 15 years and was currently employed as a Journeyman Meat Cutter with Save-A-Lot Food Stores in Cobleskill. Richard was a loving father to his two boys, Daniel and Dylan and volunteered, coaching them with their baseball teams through the Cortland Town Baseball League. Richard loved to play and watch all sports, especially basketball, baseball and golf.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Richard Furze; maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Anna Ure.
Richard is survived by his children, Daniel Patrick Furze and Dylan Michael Furze; his parents, Richard and Catherine Furze; a brother, Christopher Furze; paternal grandmother, Elva Furze; a nephew, Andrew; a niece, Claire as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, .at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. To leave a message of sympathy for the Furze family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.
