Registration open for annual ‘Ride Inside Against Cancer’ fundraiser

Local non-profit Stupid Dumb Breast Cancer (SDBC) has added another class to the roster of the fifth annual “Ride Inside Against Cancer” indoor cycling event, which means that additional registrations are now being accepted.

The high-intensity, day-long cycling event, hosted on Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Towne Center Fitness Studio in Fayetteville, will bring together approximately 150 riders, eight spin-certified professional trainers and raffle prize donations from area businesses to raise funds for two important organizations that support cancer patients and their families, Camp Kesem at Syracuse University and Cancer Connects, Inc.

Camp Kesem SU’s mission is to support children through and beyond their parent’s cancer with innovative, fun-filled programs that foster a lasting community. The organization provides children in the greater Syracuse and Onondaga community a week-long summer camp experience and year-long peer support. Camp Kesem at Syracuse University is the camp is operated by 30 student volunteers and this year, will work with 40 campers ages six to 18.

CancerConnects is a non-profit organization which provides free programs and services to help facilitate the cancer journey for patients throughout Central New York, empowering cancer patients and survivors via connections to community resources, support and guidance.

“I look forward to this event every year,” said personal trainer Hannah Salomon of Sweat Happens, who has participated as an instructor since the event’s inception in 2013. “I love how it brings the community together. People who have never taken a spin class are willing to try it, just to be involved with this cause and this community. People who spin all the time love to dedicate their daily workout to people with cancer or children that have parents with cancer. Instructors volunteer their time and local businesses enthusiastically donate raffle items or sponsorships. I’m proud of how SDBC’s indoor ride kicks off each year on the best notes — community and giving.”

Saloman’s class has been filled, but the following times and instructors are still available:

•7:45 a.m. — Patty Ryan

•9 a.m. — Valerie Walsh

•10:15 a.m. — Caryle Zipprich

•12:45 p.m. — Allison Peelle

•3:15 p.m. — Chin

Seats are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Fees are non-refundable. a single rider cost is $30 and a group of two to seven people costs $25 per person. With a goal of raising no less than $8,000, founder Ann Marie Giannino-Otis has set the bar high again this year. Raffles will take place throughout the day, and raffle donations are still being accepted.

To register for the event, donate a raffle prize, or for more details, call 559-1203 or got to stupiddumbbreastcancer.com.

