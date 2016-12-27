Movie review: One with the Force – ‘Rogue One’ an exceptional entry in the Star Wars saga

By Bernie ‘The Movie Guy’ Ment

Contributing Writer

Mark my words. Despite opening with just two weeks before the end of 2016, “Rogue One” will be one of the top grossing movies of the year. And it’s not surprising, since this is a Star Wars movie in every sense of the word, despite its’ non-inclusion in the series. This is a separate storyline affiliated with, but not a part of, the numbered Star Wars saga.

Let me try to explain this a little to those five of you out there who aren’t Star Wars aficionados like myself. The first Star Wars movie, released on the big screen in 1977 was originally a stand-alone story in its own right until it proved to be an uber-box office success, and a sequel was ordered by the powers-that-be at 20th Century Fox.

When ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ was released in theaters, it created a bit of confusion since it was titled Episode V. At the same time, the original Star Wars was rebranded as Episode IV and subtitled “A New Hope.” Three years later, Episode VI, “The Return of the Jedi” was released.

Then we spent 16 years wondering what happened to Episodes I through III. George Lucas was burned-out on Star Wars and decided to let the story rest for a while. He probably should have let it go longer than that. Most die-hard fans regard the prequels with moderate appreciation at best. (Jar-Jar Binks, anyone?)

And then, along comes Disney to purchase the Lucasfilm company from good old George, and now we’re seeing the return of greatness to the series. Last years’ Episode VII was one of the most financially successful movies of all time, setting new box office records unheard of since the original movie release nearly 40 years ago.

So, now that you’re all caught up, here’s the deal with “Rogue One.” The story takes place between the events of Episodes III and IV. To be fair, it actually directly precedes the events in the original Star Wars Episode IV.

The Empire has constructed a massive space station with firepower strong enough to destroy an entire world. One scientist, however, has incorporated a fatal flaw in the design and has hidden the plans in the hope that someone can deliver them to the rebel alliance. The daughter of the scientist is recruited to help in the mission. Unfortunately, not everyone trusts her or her motives since the alliance wants to make sure that her father is killed in the retrieval mission.

As Jyn Erso, actress Felicity Jones blends just the right levels of vulnerability and strength needed to convey the apprehension she feels about the mission that will probably be a one-way trip. She carries the bulk of the movie and her integrity to the character is what truly sells this story to the audience.

Diego Luna gets the unenviable task of trying to keep up with Jones, but as Captain Cassian Andor, he grounds the story with a believability of a man who has fought a losing battle against the Empire and who will do whatever is necessary to survive against the odds.

Alan Tudyk truly steals the movie as the voice of a modified Imperial droid now working for the rebels. He delivers his lines with all the sarcasm you’d expect from a mechanical that doesn’t trust strangers.

And Guy Henry, who steps into the shoes of late actor Peter Cushing to play Grand Moff Tarkin, the commander of the Death Star, is so incredibly spot on in his inflections and mannerisms, you might actually believe that they’d cloned Cushing for the role. Everything about him is spot on.

Forest Whittaker lends needed gravity to the story as venerable legend Saw Gerrera who was a friend of young Anakin Skywalker (Darth Vader) and Ben Kenobi. More about the character can be learned by watching The Clone Wars animated series. Here, he’s a Yoda-like mentor for Jyn as she embarks on her dangerous mission.

Star Wars fans will love that this movie is just one Easter Egg after another. Each scene will reveal something more about someone or something that we’ve seen before and the blanks will slowly fill in for those missing links in the stories we’ve all come to know and love.

The ending of this story is predictable and certainly won’t make everyone happy, but Star Wars purists will be satisfied. This is, arguably, the best entry into the franchise since episode V.

May the force be with you this holiday season. I give “Rogue One” a solid five out of five stars.

