Eleanor Edwards, 100

Dec 27, 2016 Obituaries, Skaneateles Press

Eleanor Edwards (nee Hoffman), born on March 13, 1916, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2016 at 100 years old.
She was the dearly loved daughter of Allie J Hoffman and Elizabeth Hoffman (nee Geiger); treasured sister of Robert, Norwin, Betty and Richard (all deceased) and sister-in-law of Helen; cherished aunt of Karl, Ann and Wayne (Skaneateles), Stevie (Virginia) and Deborah, Gregory, Peter, Mark and Bruce (New Zealand) and their partners.
A very special friend to many, Eleanor will be remembered as a kind, selfless person, who will be sadly missed. Details of a service for Eleanor to be notified at a later date.
To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

