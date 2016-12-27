Camillus resident among CNY Foundation winners

In 2011, Rita Kimak was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Camillus when the congregation was shaken with the news that their beloved pastor, Fr. Gregg LeStrange, had terminal cancer. It was a shock; he was only 55 years old and had always been so full of life and energy.

When he wasn’t leading the congregation’s church services, Gregg was known to spend a good deal of his time serving meals at the Samaritan Center in downtown Syracuse. As a truly compassionate man, he was known for genuinely listening to the concerns and experiences of each person he served.

After he passed away, Kimak joined her fellow parishioners to volunteer at the Samaritan Center in honor of Gregg.

She knew it would be hard work but was surprised by how rewarding and moving it was to serve a hot meal to crowds of hungry people from the community.

“I saw in person what Fr. Gregg had seen – the importance of sharing a meal and of spreading hope,” said Kimak.

Kimak, a life long Central New Yorker said she has seen first hand how important the Samaritan Center is and the difference it cold make in the lives of so many.

Kimak shared she was inspired to enter the What Matters to You? Contest hosted by the Central New York Community Foundation to honor LeStrange as well as to do something that would help the center in its mission.

“Due to health reasons, I haven’t been able to volunteer as of late, and this has really been bothering me,” Kimak said. “I think about them every day when I pass a homeless person on the street; especially at this time of year when so many Holiday giving campaigns are organized for those less fortunate.”

The winning entries scored highest among the nearly 40 received from community members vying for the opportunity to direct a $500 grant to the nonprofit of their choice.

“I have decided to donate my $500 grant to Samaritan Center because of the impact that organization has had on my life through volunteering. I was drawn to Samaritan Center at first as a way to live out the legend of a great man; Fr. Gregg LeStrange, who volunteered there until becoming ill and succumbing to cancer at the very young age of 55,” Kimak said. “I have continued to be drawn to Samaritan Center by the warmth of its staff, the environment it supplies for its patrons, and most importantly for the service it provides of sharing meals to those in need in our community. The day after I learned that I had won this grant, I received Samaritan Center’s Annual Appeal letter. I was amazed to read that they have shared more than 119,000 meals for our CNY community family in need over the past year. They deserve this money and will use it to promote human necessities and human goodness. I also would like to carry on the legacy of Fr. Gregg by contributing to a charity so close to his heart.”

Kimak said she hopes the money will help Samaritan Center fulfill its 2016-17 goal of raising $274,000 to continue to provide its guests with meals, resume building, help with job applications and interviews, and most importantly extending its support; a support that Kimak said is truly that of a family.

