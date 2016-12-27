Batyuk joins St. Joseph’s Physicians Family Medicine

St. Joseph’s Health welcomes Roman Batyuk, FNP-BC, as a Family Nurse Practitioner to St. Joseph’s Physicians Family Medicine in Fayetteville.

Batyuk earned his Master of Science Family Nurse Practitioner degree from SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Keuka College. Most recently he was employed as a critical care registered nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center in Syracuse, where he continues to be an active member of the clinical faculty for the St. Joseph’s College of Nursing.

In April 2016, Batyuk was recognized with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for his excellence in care during an emotional end-of-life experience for a patient and their family. The award is nationally recognized and given by The DAISY Foundation.

Prior to his commitment to St. Joseph’s, Batyuk was a member of the Critical Care Response and Intensive Care Unit teams at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, and was active in nurse education, providing oversight for nursing students in programs throughout Central New York. Batyuk is a committed community member working both as a first responder and paramedic, volunteering as vice president of the WAVES Ambulance board of directors, in addition to previous experience as a firefighter and EMT at local fire departments.

His certifications include Critical Care Registered Nurse (CCRN) and Child Abuse Medical Provider Program (CHAMP), as well as Adult and Pediatric Cardiac Life Support. Batyuk is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) and the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN).

Batyuk is located at Northeast Medical Center in Fayetteville, and is fluent in English, Russian and Ukrainian.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story