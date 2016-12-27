 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Area Police Blotters: Weeks of Dec. 7 to 14

Dec 27, 2016 Crime, Eagle Bulletin

Area Police Blotters: Weeks of Dec. 7 to 14

DeWitt

Elizabeth Back, 35, of East Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with petit larceny.

Maranda Seeber, 32, of East Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with petit larceny and trespassing.

Elizabeth Adamo, 27, of Clay, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with criminal impersonation.

Colleeka Robinson, 19, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Rondell Young, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Suan Thang, 25, of Boone, NC, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with following too close, a DWI and an aggravated DWI.

Thalan Tibbits, 27, of East Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with a DWI, aggravated DWI, passing a red signal and disobeying a traffic control device.

Johneesha Rogers, 27m of DeWitt, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with assault in the third degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Dennis Carter, 39, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with petit larceny.

Regina Montsalvo, 37, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with petit larceny.

Manlius

Jason D. Touchette, 27, of Route 20, Cazenovia, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with falsifying business records in the first degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, petit larceny, forgery in the third degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree.

Gabriel J. Beltran, 35, of Albany Street, Cazenovia, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a DWI, driving across a hazard marker, moving from the lane unsafely and refusal of a breath test.

Matthew C. Buonocore, 22, of Washburn Drive, East Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with a DWI, a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and moving from a lane unsafely.

A 17-year-old male, of Fawn Ridge, Manlius, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more then .08 percent, a DWI, no lights and a violation of license restrictions.

Briana J. Cook, 20, of Old Liverpool Road, Liverpool, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with petit larceny.

Jared W. Darlington, 19, of Eaton Street, Morrisville, was arrested Dec. 9 on a bench warrant.

Stephen J. Edwards, 50, of Indian Hill Road, Manlius, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with a DWI, driving across a hazard marking, unsafe lane change and refusal of a breath test.

Laura A. Terzulli, 35, of Jones Drive, Fulton, was arrested Dec. 7 on an arrest warrant.

Comment on this Story

Movie review: One with the Force – ‘Rogue One’ an exceptional entry in the Star Wars saga
Hayleigh Gowans

I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field van buren volleyball West Genesee Westhill