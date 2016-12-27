Area Police Blotters: Weeks of Dec. 7 to 14

DeWitt

Elizabeth Back, 35, of East Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with petit larceny.

Maranda Seeber, 32, of East Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with petit larceny and trespassing.

Elizabeth Adamo, 27, of Clay, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with criminal impersonation.

Colleeka Robinson, 19, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Rondell Young, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Suan Thang, 25, of Boone, NC, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with following too close, a DWI and an aggravated DWI.

Thalan Tibbits, 27, of East Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with a DWI, aggravated DWI, passing a red signal and disobeying a traffic control device.

Johneesha Rogers, 27m of DeWitt, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with assault in the third degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Dennis Carter, 39, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with petit larceny.

Regina Montsalvo, 37, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with petit larceny.

Manlius

Jason D. Touchette, 27, of Route 20, Cazenovia, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with falsifying business records in the first degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, petit larceny, forgery in the third degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree.

Gabriel J. Beltran, 35, of Albany Street, Cazenovia, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a DWI, driving across a hazard marker, moving from the lane unsafely and refusal of a breath test.

Matthew C. Buonocore, 22, of Washburn Drive, East Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with a DWI, a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and moving from a lane unsafely.

A 17-year-old male, of Fawn Ridge, Manlius, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more then .08 percent, a DWI, no lights and a violation of license restrictions.

Briana J. Cook, 20, of Old Liverpool Road, Liverpool, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with petit larceny.

Jared W. Darlington, 19, of Eaton Street, Morrisville, was arrested Dec. 9 on a bench warrant.

Stephen J. Edwards, 50, of Indian Hill Road, Manlius, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with a DWI, driving across a hazard marking, unsafe lane change and refusal of a breath test.

Laura A. Terzulli, 35, of Jones Drive, Fulton, was arrested Dec. 7 on an arrest warrant.

