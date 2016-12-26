Baltimore Woods to welcome new executive director in the new year

Baltimore Woods welcomes new executive director

Baltimore Woods Nature Center is excited to announce the appointment of Whitney Lash-Marshall as its new executive director.

Lash-Marshall will officially begin her new role on Jan. 3, 2017.

Baltimore Woods’ Board of Director President Camille Tisdel commented on Lash-Marshall’s appointment, saying, “We received an excellent response to the job opening, with a strong pool of applicants, some of whom lived as far as Arizona, Washington State, and Arkansas. In the end, however, we found our new leader right here in Central New York. We are confident that Whitney’s experience, knowledge, and dedication to mission are an excellent match for all that we do at The Woods and she, together with the staff, board, volunteers, and friends will be able to continue to advance our mission of providing hands-on, minds-on, placed-based education”.

Lash-Marshall brings professional experience in collaborative leadership, strategic planning, networking and outreach, project and event management and educational program development. ‘

She holds a bachelors degree in biology from SUNY Oswego, a masters degree in conservation biology and a Ph.D. in environmental and natural resource policy from SUNY ESF, where she has most recently served as a visiting instructor teaching courses in conservation, ecology, and community planning. She has also previously worked as a camp counselor, naturalist, and executive director for a national non-profit organization.

“I am truly excited to join Baltimore Woods as the organization begins its second half century,” said Lash-Marshall. “Working with our highly-skilled staff I hope to grow the organization and continue to make Baltimore Woods Nature Center a valued resource for the entire Central New York community.”

Lash-Marshall is a Buffalo (Lockport) native but has lived and worked in Central New York for the past ten years. A product of childhood outdoor education and summer camp herself, she is a firm believer in the “hands-on, minds-on” model of The Woods and looks forward to joining our highly regarded organization to continue fulfilling the mission of transforming individuals and communities at and through Baltimore Woods.

As Baltimore Woods embarks on its 51st year of service to Central New York, the Board of Directors, staff and members look forward to continuing to provide educational programming for all ages that cultivates a love for the natural world.

Baltimore Woods Nature Center is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus. Interpretive Center hours: Monday through Friday 9 to 4 p.m., Saturday 10 to 4 p.m., closed Sundays. Hiking trails and parking are free and open every day from dawn to dusk. Baltimore Woods’ urban environmental education program, Nature in the City, brings authentic natural science learning to K-6 grade Syracuse City School District school children.

