West Genny, Ludden rack up basketball wins

Just before entering the holiday break and its full tournament slate, basketball teams from West Genesee and Bishop Ludden swept a quartet of Friday-night games.

Both the boys Wildcats and Gaelic Knights remain undefeated after WG, on its home court, turned back Cicero-North Syracuse 82-64 and Ludden went to Homer and rolled to a 68-42.

Sitting at no. 11 in the state Class AA rankings, Ludden (5-0) put together a fine all-around effort at Homer, using its defense to shut down the Trojans for most of the first half while steadily building a 38-18 lead.

Depth helped, too, as 11 different Gaelic Knights players earned at least one point. Mika Adams-Woods still led the way, though, his 17 points including three 3-pointers as Joe Connor gained 15 points. Sh’ikem Lee finished with seven points and Monte Johnson contributed six points as Keandre Sanders got five points.

Back in Camillus, West Genesee still is not state-ranked, but it has taken full advantage of its two CNY Counties League home games to improve its overall record to 6-0.

C-NS didn’t make it too easy, overcoming a fast Wildcats start to move within three, 32-29, by halftime. but the potency of WG’s attack was on full display during a 29-point third quarter that created a double-digit margin.

Malik Zachery poured in 25 points, while Jack Bova and Nate Phillips combined to hit seven 3-pointers, Bova finishing with 18 points and Phillips 14 points as Lucas Sutherland contributed 12 points. Will Amica nearly got to double figures, too, finishing with eight points.

The girls basketball team from West Genesee is not undefeated. But it did win its first encounter with Cicero-North Syracuse since last year’s Section III Class AA final, going on the road to beat the Northstars 40-28.

C-NS had to replace its entire starting five from a season ago, a stark contrast to WG’s lineup stability. This didn’t manifest itself during a low-scoring first half, but the Wildcats took over in the third quarter, outscoring the Northstars 14-5 while maintaining its strong defense.

Camryn Chawgo sparked the getaway, hitting four 3-pointers as she paced WG with 16 points. Madison Smith added 11 points. C-NS’s Jessica Cook, with 15 points, accounted for more than half her team’s offense.

Bishop Ludden’s undefeated girls team, no. 3 in the state Class B rankings, did not have a letdown following its big win over Westhill two nights earlier, going to Skaneateles and routing the Lakers 67-25.

Controlling matters from start to finish, the Gaelic Knights built a 37-14 halftime lead and didn’t let up, with Laura Patulski stepping up to score 16 points and Aurora Deshaies adding 15 points. Danielle Rauch got 10 points as Ally Weigand, Meg Sierotnik and Karleigh Leo earned seven points apiece.

