What’s on PAC-B? Dec. 24 to 30

Dec 23, 2016 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, High School, History, News, Publications, Sports, Things to Do
Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)
Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Sunday, Dec. 25
Monday, Dec. 26
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Thursday, Dec. 29
Friday, Dec. 30
Dec 23, 2016 0
Dec 23, 2016 0
Dec 23, 2016 0
Dec 23, 2016 0
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Dec 23, 2016
Dec 23, 2016
Dec 23, 2016
Dec 23, 2016