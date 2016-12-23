What’s on PAC-B? Dec. 24 to 30

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Dec. 24

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA – Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (12/20/2016)

then Board of Education (12/19/2016)

3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Carol Sing Along (12/11/2016)

4:00 PM Van Buren Winter Concert (12/19/2016)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA – Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (12/20/2016)

then Board of Education (12/19/2016)

Sunday, Dec. 25

9:00 AM Van Buren Mtg (12/20/2016)

then Board of Education (12/19/2016)

12:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Carol Sing Along (12/11/2016)

1:00 PM Van Buren Winter Concert (12/19/2016)

then Durgee Band Winter Concert (12/14/2016)

3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church

4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (12/20/2016)

then Board of Education (12/19/2016)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA – Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, Dec. 26

9:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Carol Sing Along (12/11/2016)

10:00AM Van Buren Winter Concert (12/19/2016)

then Durgee Band Winter Concert (12/14/2016)

12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA – Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (12/20/2016)

then Board of Education (12/19/2016)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Carol Sing Along (12/11/2016)

10:00PM Van Buren Winter Concert (12/19/2016)

then Durgee Band Winter Concert (12/14/2016)

Tuesday, Dec. 27

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA Go to pacbtv.org

12:00PM B’Ville Community Band @ Ray Middle w 6&7 Band (2014)

1:00 PM Snowmobiling w Seniors- Ray Rice & Friends (2003)

3:00 PM Ray 6th Grade Winter Concert (12/20/2016)

then Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (12 21/2016)

then McNamara Winter Concert (12/22/2016)

6:00 PM BPL Presents: “First Thursday” Credit Card Safety w Art Levy (2014)

7:15 PM Friends of BPL: “Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro” Bille Byme

8:05 PM Friends of BPL: “Fair World Marketplace” (2006)

9:00 PM The Path to Pearl Harbor with Thomas Henry

10:15 PM Larry Parry: Pearl Harbor Veteran (2002)

10:45 PM J. Karakes & B. Kirk: WWII Vets

Wednesday, Dec. 28

9:00 AM BPL Presents: “First Thursday” Credit Card Safety w Art Levy (2014)

10:15 AM Friends of BPL: “Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro” Bille Byme

11:05 AM Friends of BPL: “Fair World Marketplace” (2006)

12:00 PM Path to Pearl Harbor

1:15 PM Larry Parry: Pearl Harbor Veteran (2002)

1:45 PM J. Karakes & B. Kirk: WWII Vets

3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA – Go to pacbtv.org

6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Ray Middle w 6&7 Band (2014)

7:00 PM Snowmobiling w Seniors – Ray Rice & Friends (2003)

9:00 PM Ray 6th Grade Winter Concert (12/20/2016)

then Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (12 21/2016)

then McNamara Winter Concert (12/22/2016)

Thursday, Dec. 29

9:00 AM Ray 6th Grade Winter Concert (12/20/2016)

then Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (12 21/2016)

then McNamara Winter Concert (12/22/2016)

12:00 PM BPL Presents: “First Thursday” Credit Card Safety w Art Levy (2014)

1:15 PM Friends of BPL: “Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro” Bille Byme

2:05 PM Friends of BPL: “Fair World Marketplace” (2006)

3:00 PM Path to Pearl Harbor

4:15 PM Larry Parry: Pearl Harbor Veteran (2002)

4:45 PM J. Karakes & B. Kirk: WWII Vets

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA – Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Ray Middle w 6&7 Band (2014)

10:00 PM Snowmobiling w Seniors – Ray Rice & Friends (2003)

Friday, Dec. 30

9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ Ray Middle w 6&7 Band (2014)

10:00 AM Snowmobiling w Seniors – Ray Rice & Friends (2003)

12:00 PM Ray 6th Grade Winter Concert (12/20/2016)

then Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (12 21/2016)

then McNamara Winter Concert (12/22/2016)

3:00 PM BPL Presents: “First Thursday” Credit Card Safety w Art Levy (2014)

4:15 PM Friends of BPL: “Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro” Bille Byme

5:05 PM Friends of BPL: “Fair World Marketplace” (2006)

6:00 PM Path to Pearl Harbor

7:15 PM Larry Parry: Pearl Harbor Veteran (2002)

7:45 PM J. Karakes & B. Kirk: WWII Vets

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA – Go to pacbtv.org

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story