Stone Quarry Hill Art Park featured at Common Grounds in January

During the month of January, Stone Quarry Hill Art Park (SQHAP) will be the featured nonprofit organization at Common Grounds via two avenues designed to engage community members.

First, the monthly art installment at Common Grounds will feature Falcon View Aerial Photography’s images of the 2016 “snow drawings” created at SQHAP under the guidance of artist Sonja Hinrichsen and in anticipation of her return for the Cazenovia WinterFest in February. Second, Emily Zaengle, executive director of SQHAP, has curated the playlist for the weekly TED Talk Tuesday forum throughout January.

“For any community members who missed the 2016 snow drawing event, this will be a great opportunity to learn more about how you can participate in 2017 at a new venue, Cazenovia Lake, weather permitting, of course,” said Zaengle. “And the playlist of TED Talks selected will give participants the chance to engage in conversation about a wide range of topics related to art and the environment.”

The TED Talk line-up for January includes Vik Muniz: Art with wire, sugar, chocolate, and string (January 3), Shea Hembrey: How I became 100 artists (January 10), James Balog: Time-lapse proof of extreme ice loss (January 17), Reuben Margolin: Sculpting waves in wood and time and Janet Echelman: Taking imagination seriously (January 24), Yann Arthus: A wide-angle view of fragile earth (January 31).

TED Talk Tuesdays take place at 2 p.m. every Tuesday, November through March, at Common Grounds.

For more information about Common Grounds, contact Kelli Johnson at commongroundscaz@gmail.com or 655-4468. For more information about Stone Quarry Hill Art Park, visit sqhap.org or contact Emily Zaengle at emily@stonequarryhillartpark.org.

These local events, and many more, can be found on Rec Desk, Cazenovia’s “virtual community center” atcazenovia.recdesk.com/community.

