Stingers Pizza holds first annual Breakfast with Santa

Dec 23, 2016 Business, Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin

Local children enjoying their time with Santa. submitted photo

Christmas caroling, children laughing, face painting, warm breakfast, employees dressed as elves and unwrapped gifts being donated was the scene at Stingers Pizza in Manlius last week as the first annual “Breakfast with Santa” was celebrated. The new owners of Stingers Pizza, located on Pewter Lane at Enders Corners, allowed their employees to coordinate their first holiday event during which 48 children and their families visited with Santa, sang Christmas carols, enjoyed the craft table and walked away with a holiday face painting.

“We were thrilled with the enthusiasm of our employees, and even more pleased at the Breakfast,” said the new owners, who did not want to be named. “Our customers loved it, and we look forward to continuing to give back to the community.”

One hundred percent of the proceeds, along with several unwrapped gifts, will be donated to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. 

