New bar opens in Manlius shopping plaza

Joe Ori (left) and Dan Chapman (right) stand in their new business All Who Wander, which offers a selection of craft beer on tap among many other products. (Hayleigh Gowans)

Owners hope to bring craft beer interest to eastern suburbs

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

Long-time friends and natives of Liverpool, Dan Chapman and Joe Ori have been lovers of craft beer for some time — and recently the pair opened a new bar in Manlius in the hopes of bringing their passion to others.

In addition to a wide and frequently changing selection of craft beer on tap, the new bar, named All Who Wander, offers bottles and canned alcoholic beverages, seasonal cocktails, pour over coffee from Peaks Coffee in Cazenovia, nitro coffee on tap, kombucha, growler fills and a food menu offering “grilled cheese with a twist” and hot soup. By offering a variety of products served, the co-owners said they hope the bar can become a destination for socializing.

“There’s a little bit of something for everyone,” said Ori.

Ori and Chapman got interested in craft beer about 10 years ago and eventually got into home brewing. After some time making their own beer, the pair realized they would rather be on the serving side of the equation when it comes to distributing craft beer.

“It’s a great hobby,” said Chapman. “We realized our passion was more in the experience and conversation behind beer and connecting with people, whereas if we had been brewers, it would have been a lot more time spending on recipes and the process … We want to educate people and have it to be approachable for everybody.”

Ori is the former bar manager of Ironwood in Manlius and said he has seen the interest in craft beer spread over the past few years.

“Before, a lot of people would drink for the end result,” said Ori. “Now it seems like there’s a trend for people to really spend the time and money on a high quality drink that tastes great. It’s fantastic; you get to share the experience with everyone you’re with.”

One of the focuses of the business is to promote local and regional products, said Ori, and the result can be seen in a large number of the products served —including the beer, wine, cocktails and even the ingredients in the food.

The bar has been open for a few weeks now, and so far customers have been taking interest.

“It’s been overwhelming positive. I think the biggest thing we’re hearing is that people love having us here and don’t have to leave the community to find a good drink,” said Chapman. “And with Ironwood and Seneca Street serving craft beer, I think it all compliments everything else. People have choices when they’re in Manlius.”

As for the name “All Who Wander,” Chapman and Ori agree that it is about encouraging people to find happiness in life no matter where one’s path may take them. To add a unique element to the bar, local artist Nick West (pseudonym Enso Bizarro) has lent his talents by providing the wall art.

All Who Wander is located in the shopping plaza at 315 Fayette Street, in the former space that housed Lune Chocolat.

Their current core operation hours are from 3 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and hours may chance as time goes on to fit business and customer needs. For more information, visit wanderhere.com or faceook.com/allwhowandermanlius.

