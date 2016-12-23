LETTER: Senior thanks stranger for gift of kindness

To the editor:

I am a senior. After the heavy snow, I could not get to my mailbox as it was surrounded by heavy snow. Last week I decided to try to reach into box with 36-inch fireplace tongs while standing on the road. As I struggled, a car came by, stopped and asked if I needed help. I accepted and got the mail in the box — very grateful for help.

To my surprise the next morning, my mailbox was shoveled out and decorated with a bright red bow! I have no idea who this kind person was. I want to say thank you to this person and assure her I too will give a gift of kindness to someone else.

Nancy Zeferjahn

Cazenovia

