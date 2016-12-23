Letter: Please adopt a shelter pet

To the editor:

Each year, more than 4 million homeless pets are killed because of overpopulation. Families who adopt from shelters or rescue groups can help save these lives and support the growing trend of socially responsible holiday shopping. You will make room in shelters for other homeless animals as well as give an animal another chance for a family. You give the gift of life by adopting homeless pets rather than buying from breeders or pet stores. Animals from pet stores usually come from kitten or puppy mills where animals live in horrible conditions.

Hundreds of animals are abandoned each month. These animals breed while on the street, and shelters and rescue groups cannot cope. CNY Cat Coalition (cnycatcoalition.org) relies totally on donations to be able to spay/neuter as many cats as possible but can’t keep up with the demand. Rescuers are stretched beyond their means to foster and/or get medical attention and/or feed the homeless animals.

Due to the mild winter, homeless cats are still having kittens and once the weather turns cold, those as well as other cats seeking shelter and food will probably not survive. Abandoned or mistreated dogs also need shelter and food.

Please donate funds, supplies or volunteer your time to local rescues and shelters. Consider fostering a pet for the holidays and then helping find him/her a permanent, forever home. Adopt or rescue just one more pet and you are not only saving a life, but also enhancing yours.

Carol Money

Central New York Cat Coalition

