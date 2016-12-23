 

LETTER: Kents remember Cazenovia

Dec 23, 2016 Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion

To the editor:

When we moved to Washington State last April, we did not have a chance to bid farewell to many of you in the Cazenovia area who were a part of our lives for more than 45 years.

Looking back, it’s nearly impossible to grasp the full impact of the many paths we crossed and the countless people we met who shared these years with us. We were fortunate to know those, both young and old, who joined us in our professional careers at Teitsch Kent Fay Architects, Cazenovia Central School and both the Cazenovia Public Library and the New Woodstock Free Library. Add to these the personal connections we enjoyed with members of the local municipal boards, friends at the Malcolm Taylor Post 1572 and Auxiliary in New Woodstock, parishioners and clergy of St James Church and, of course, all of the amazing people involved in the lives of our three kids.

It’s no wonder we miss Cazenovia! We are so very grateful to all of you and to many other friends and neighbors who were a blessing in our lives for all those 45 years. And now, at the beginning of another New Year, we would like to officially say “thank you” and to wish each of you the very best in the years ahead.

Bob and Jean Kent

Port Ludlow, WA

