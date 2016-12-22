Snowshoe drawing to return to Caz for second year

The 2016 Snow Drawing completed at the Art Park with 70 participants directed by artist Sonja Hinrichsen. PHOTO BY FALCON VIEW AERIAL.

Stone Quarry Hill Art Park has announced it will bring back artist Sonja Hinrichsen for a second Snow Drawings event during Cazenovia’s Winter Fest on Saturday, Feb. 11. This year, the drawing will take place on Cazenovia Lake (weather depending). Tickets to participate in this one of a kind public art making event are $5 for adults and include a free pint from Empire Farm Brewery for those 21 and over. Snowshoes will be available to rent. All ages and abilities welcome. Children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. More information at sqhap.org/snowdrawings.

