NewsChannel 9 promotes Longley, Teske

NewsChannel 9 meteorologists Dave Longley and Jim Teske are moving on up. Longley has been promoted to assistant news director and Teske has been named chief meteorologist.

After 25 years as a Storm Team meteorologist at NewsChannel 9, Longley has been named assistant news director, an important behind-the-scenes position at the station.

“I’m ready for this change. It’s not goodbye,” said Longley. “Instead, I’m turning the page to a new chapter in my life. I’ve spent over half my life here, and I plan on contributing for many more years.”

“I am thrilled to have someone with Dave’s knowledge and experience take on such an important role in our newsroom,” said Bill Evans, vice president and general manager of WSYR-TV Syracuse.

Teske, who has spent 22 years on the Storm Team, assumes his new post of chief meteorologist Jan. 1, 2017.

“I look forward to keeping with the tradition of bringing an accurate forecast to viewers all over Central New York and sharing with you all the stats and information that makes weather in Central New York so fascinating to me,” said Teske.

Teske graduated from Penn State University’s nationally recognized meteorology program. He grew up in East Syracuse.

“I’m excited to have Jim take on the role of chief meteorologist. He brings many years of experience, and along with it a passion and love for weather,” Evans said.

Longley, an Oswego native and graduate of SUNY Oswego, will continue to contribute to weather coverage via digital platforms.

