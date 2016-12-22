 

Library focus: Check out BPL’s upcoming programs

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Wired Wednesday: YouTube

1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28

Julia will demonstrate how useful YouTube can be. Everything from learning languages to DIY help; finding music for fun or relaxation — and more! Videos have become a major format for information, education and entertainment. Registration is required; 635-5631.

Disney’s ‘Frozen’ Sing-Along!

2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29

Sing-along or just enjoy the music of Disney’s “Frozen.” For all ages. Popcorn and beverages provided.

Re-Gifter Swap

Noon Saturday, Jan. 7

Got gifts you can’t use? We have the perfect solution:

Come to our Re-gifter Swap from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. You can drop off a new, unused, and unwanted item and you might find something you want to pick up! We have fun as we enjoy laughs and light refreshments!

Drop off your unwanted item at the information desk any time between Dec. 27 and Jan. 7 when the library is open. Seinfeld would be proud! New, unused gifts only, please.

