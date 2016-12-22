 

Dec 22, 2016 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Opinion, Publications, Your Opinion

Letter: Thanks for keeping Bobby Conklin’s memory alive

To the editor:

On Friday, Dec. 2, during The Bobby Conklin Memorial Hockey Tournament, the Lysander Ice Arena dedicated Rink 1, the home ice rink for the high school team, to Bobby. This was made possible by donations from the community, friends and family.

We would like to thank WillCup Management, the staff at the rink, the community, family, friends, Baldwinsville Hockey Team and all of those involved for keeping Bobby’s memory alive.  Bobby touched so many lives. Words cannot express our gratitude and appreciation.

No. 11, forever in our hearts.

Annette Conklin

Baldwinsville

