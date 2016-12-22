Letter: DOT should include a third option for I-81 reconstruction

To the editor:

We, the entire Central New York State Legislative Delegation, want to thank all of those who attended our community forum on Route 81 on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Henninger High School.

Contrary to the belief of some, Central New Yorkers are far from a consensus on the best alternative for the Route 81 project. However, there is a consensus among us that the solution has to be a regional one that not only is good for the city of Syracuse, but also for the people and businesses in the surrounding towns, villages and counties.

From day one of the discussions about the Route 81 project, the Department of Transportation emphasized the need to reach a consensus. We believe that there is a way to accomplish this, but it requires compromise.

Presently, there are two options that the DOT has decided to be sent on to the next phase of the process — a new viaduct and a community grid (boulevard). We believe that a third option must be included, namely, the community grid together with a north-south Route 81 thoroughfare in the form of a 1.2-mile depressed highway (which currently exists on the north side of the city) or a tunnel generally along the same footprint of current Route 81.

Central New Yorkers will be living with the new Route 81 configuration for the next 70 years, so we have to do it right. As a result, we’re calling on the DOT to include this compromise option in its environmental impact report, scheduled to be released next month, which we believe would address virtually all of the concerns of residents throughout the entire region.

If the report cannot be so modified in time to meet the planned January release date, then it should be postponed until this compromise plan is included. After all, it’s taken four years to get to this point, so a delay of a few more weeks is very reasonable to get this major project right.

John A. DeFrancisco, State Senator



David J. Valesky, State Senator

William B. Magnarelli, State Assemblyman

Patty A. Ritchie, State Senator

Robert C. Oakes, State Assemblyman

Gary D. Finch, State Assemblyman

William A. Barclay, State Assemblyman

Albert A. Stirpe Jr., State Assemblyman

Pamela J. Hunter, State Assemblywoman

