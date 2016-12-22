Jane Bouffard, 90

Jane Bouffard, 90, of Skaneateles passed away on Dec. 20, 2016, at The Commons at St. Anthony’s in Auburn. She is predeceased by her parents Frank and Josephine Ross and a brother Donald. Jane moved to Skaneateles in 1976 from Lewiston, Maine. Jane was a member of St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Skaneateles. She was an avid gardener and she had a love for cats. Jane is survived by Lois (Dave) Laxton and the Laxton family.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church. She will be buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to SAVES 77 Fennell Street, Skaneateles.

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

