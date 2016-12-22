Dec 22, 2016 Jennifer Wing Eagle Observer, Obituaries
James M. Mc Burney, 92, of Marietta passed away at Upstate Medical Center on Dec. 17, 2016. He was the son of the late James H. and Pauline Bishop Mc Burney. James served in the US Marine Corps during WWII during where he was wounded and received a purple heart. Later in life he was the former owner and operated Amber Marine in Otisco for many years. He was an avid gardener of vegetables but also loved and grew the most beautiful dahlias. James also enjoyed golfing with his buddies.
He is survived by his loving wife Gwen Schonnop of 55 years and a daughter Dawn Sills, a brother John (nicknamed Jack) McBurney of Florida and grandsons Wayne Sills (Tracey), Darrell Sills, five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by his sister, Anita Wheeler.
Services are private. James will be laid to rest in Oakwood Mausoleum in Syracuse, NY. To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.
