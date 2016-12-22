From the Liverpool Public Library: Holiday break activities abound at LPL

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Bring the children to the Liverpool Public Library the week between the holidays and let them put their investigative skills to work.

For fun, that is. And a prize.

The Winter Scavenger Hunt runs all day during the LPL’s opening hours from Monday, Dec. 26, through Saturday, Dec. 31.

Children’s Librarian Alison McCarthy has put together a list of as many a couple dozen interesting objects that will be strewn about odd and unusual places in the Children’s Room. Kids 3 and up are invited to go search for them. Once found, they can check the item off the list.

“Weird objects. Holiday objects,” McCarthy says.

And the most interesting object from last year?

“A lobster,” she’s convinced. Yes, expect the visitor from the sea to make it back for the 2016 version.

A child needs to find 10 to turn the list over to the librarian at the reference desk to claim a prize.

“But you can find as many as you like,” McCarthy says.

As an added bonus, the Winter Scavenger Hunter search list doubles as a coloring sheet.

‘Kubo And The Two Strings’

The Drop-In Family Movie for December has been scheduled for that special week for kids, too.

“Kubo and the Two Strings” will be screened in the Carman Community Room from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The animated adventure follows the young boy Kubo, who must find a magical suit of armor worn by his late father before he can turn back a vengeful spirit of the past.

The film is rated PG.

The popcorn and drinks are free, too.

Calendar contributions still accepted

Everybody still has a chance to donate extra 2017 calendars here at the LPL, and they’ll be passed on to community locations where they can really come in handy.

Leave a calendar in the box in the lobby or hand it to a worker behind the circulation desk, and it will be picked up by “the calendar lady.” She brings them to area nursing home and senior centers, until Jan. 10, 2017.

