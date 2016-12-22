Donald G. Krieger, 79

Donald G. Krieger, 79, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 9, 2016.

Born in Bellevue, Ohio, he was the son of Walter and Ardis Krieger. Don was a graduate of Berea High School in Berea, Ohio, and earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bowling Green State University. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired as a lieutenant. In 1978 he founded XTO Incorporated, where he passionately worked for almost 40 years, enjoying all aspects of the business and relationships he formed. Don was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Skaneateles and the Skaneateles Country Club.

As an avid sports enthusiast, he was a “founding father” of the Skaneateles Boys Lacrosse program and active with the Skaneateles Youth Hockey Association as a referee coordinator. Some of his favorite pastimes were supporting his grandchildren’s activities and playing golf with family and friends, both locally and in North Carolina.

Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy, as well as his three children–Kristen Weiss, Kara Strods, and Keith (Kristi) Krieger. He will also be greatly missed by his eight grandchildren: Aaron, Alex, Andrew and Alison Weiss; Elizabeth and Tyler Strods; and Grant and Garrett Krieger.

A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Skaneateles. He will be buried in Lakeview Cemetery, Skaneateles. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to SAVES or the First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles.

