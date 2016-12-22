DeWitt Town Board gets ball moving on revitalizing ‘zombie properties’

DeWitt Town Hall

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

Ever since the housing crisis a few years back, foreclosed and abandoned properties in areas across the U.S. seemed to be on the rise. Recently, the town of DeWitt has taken the first steps in combating this problem through means of eminent domain.

“It’s a common theme almost everywhere. It’s been a long time coming and people want to see these [zombie] properties improved,” said Town Supervisor Ed Michalenko. “I think we’re doing something the help serve the residents of DeWitt.”

Zombie properties are buildings that have been abandoned by the owner — typically after a foreclosure notice — and are left in the hands of banks until the foreclosure process is complete, which can take years. Often, these properties go into a state of disrepair and cause an eyesore and decreased property values in neighborhoods.

Michalenko came up with a plan to acquire these zombie properties through eminent domain, then handing them over to the Greater Syracuse Lank Bank who will restore them. They will then be sold to interested homeowners.

At the Dec. 12 meeting of the DeWitt Town Board, a public hearing to begin the process of eminent domain was held for the first two properties DeWitt hopes to revitalize — 102 Wellington Road and 5685 Thompson Road.

Following the public hearing, the board voted to allow the town attorney to acquire any necessary documents to get assessments of the properties and begin the legal process for town acquisition. The properties will then be put in the hands of the land bank and will be restored.

Michalenko said he doesn’t expect there to be a cost to taxpayers because the town intends to sell the restored properties to cover the costs from acquiring the property.

If this process is shown to be successful at the Wellington Road and Thompson Drive properties, the town will continue to work through their list of nearly 50 zombie properties that have been recorded within the town, said Michalenko.

DeWitt residents who would like to report a problem zombie property in their area may contact the town so officials can ensure the property is on the list. To do this, email supervisor@townofdewitt.com or call 446-3910.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story