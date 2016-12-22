CBA/J-D wrestlers win rematch with ESM

For the second time in December, the CBA/Jamesville-DeWitt and East Syracuse Minoa wrestling teams met on the mat, with the same result as the first time around.

Here, it was the opener in the OHSL Freedom American division, and CBA/J-D prevailed by a 59-24 margin Wednesday night, more comfortable than the 44-36 victory it attained when it first faced the Spartans Dec. 3 in the Morrisville-Eaton Duals.

In that first meeting, CBA/J-D won the first four bouts, starting at 126 pounds, from the quartet of Garrett Bauer, Tyler Kellison, Brian Martin and Jonah Cavallo, and never got caught. The rematch would take a slightly different course, even if the ending was the same.

Thanks to Jeff Loder’s pin of 152-pound opponent Alikhan Abdullayev in the opener, ESM led, briefly, but gave up that margin when CBA/J-D’s Jake Wright (160 pounds) pinned Daud Abdullayev. Then Zach Langdon (170 pounds) claimed a forfeit and Adam Honis, at 182 pounds, earned a 15-0 technical fall over Andrew Crone.

Down 17-6, the Spartans went back in front when Joe Monteleone (195 pounds), Chris Todd (220 pounds) and Ameer Ladd (285 pounds) claimed forfeits. As it turned out, Loder’s pin was ESM’s lone mat win.

CBA would sweep the last eight bouts, starting with forfeits to David BeSeth (99 pounds) and Ethan Wells (106 pounds), and continuing when Myles Griffin, at 113 pounds, needed 69 seconds to pin Donovan Marriott.

It continued from there, Matt Griffin (120 pounds) requiring just 18 seconds to pin Alex Leo as Kellison emerged at 126 to pin Michael Cox midway through the second period. Bauer pinned Jack Meloling late in the first period at 132, with Martin battling past Joe Regan 7-5 and Cavallo closing it out with a 7-2 decision over Garren Kuney.

While that was going on, Fayetteville-Manlius, who finished sixth in the Dec. 17 Phoenix Round Robin, earned a big victory of its own at Syracuse’s Institute of Technology Central, claiming the last bout of the night to put away the Eagles 42-35.

They opened at 126, with Jon Scalzetti pinning Jose Orocho late in the first period. Ben Christopher (138) and Ali Salem (145) claimed forfeits in between a pair of ITC pins before Alex Dauksza, at 160, earned a crucial 6-5 decision over Mario Melendez.

Bryce Doane also prevailed at 170, topping Abedingo Johnson 8-2, before the Eagles earned three consecutive pins. Trailing 29-24, the Hornets needed Andrew Testani’s 75-second pin over Ziclaire Fielder, plus a forfeit to Braden Florczyk at 106, to grab a 36-35 lead.

Now, any decision earned by Sam Abreham in the 120-pound finale against Nazir Smith would prove enough for a team victory, but Abreham didn’t take any chances, pinning Smith near the end of the second period.

