Boys hoops Bees top Henninger, go to 3-1

Whether the Baldwinsville boys basketball team finds its way to the top of the CNY Counties League is far from settled, but the first week of league games offered a mixed response.

When things don’t go well, as in an 81-52 defeat to Liverpool last Tuesday night, the Bees could struggle against any opponent, regardless of its quality.

However, when things click, B’ville can, at the very least, make even the best opponents worry, as it did Thursday night when it downed 13 3-point shots, six of them by David Cerqua, and complemented it with an aggressive inside game to defeat perennial power Henninger 79-66 at the Baker High School gym.

Other than the game’s opening minutes, the Bees never trailed against the Black Knights, a team that, two nights earlier, recorded an impressive 62-46 road win at Cicero-North Syracuse just as B’ville was getting flattened at Liverpool.

Cerqua provided the Bees’ spark, the point guard stinging Henninger with both his dribbling skills and his high-arcing 3-point shots, three of which swished in the first half.

Late in the second quarter, B’ville went on a 10-2 run, providing the margin for a 35-27 halftime lead. Four more 3-pointers fell for the Bees in the third quarter as the lead grew to 51-37.

Desperate to get back in it, Henninger notched a 10-0 run of its own late in the third period and still were within seven, 61-54, with less than six minutes to play.

By now, though, the Black Knights were so concerned about B’ville’s red-hot outside shooting that Gabe Horan was getting open looks inside, and Horan’s six consecutive points restored the double-digit margin midway through the fourth quarter. Henninger would not get close again.

A string of free throws would run Cerqua’s total to a career-best 25 points. Horan was close behind, earning 20 points before fouling out as Casey Pluff and Chris Taylor both hit three 3-pointers, Pluff finishing with 13 points and Taylor getting 11 points. Djuhardin Solo led Henninger with 18 points.

B’ville, who improved its record to 3-1, will test itself next Wednesday and Thursday in the Hilton Tournament near Rochester, facing Greece Athena in the opening round. League play resumes Jan. 3 at Corcoran.

