Beverly J. Nyman, 85

Beverly J. Nyman, 85, of Manlius, died peacefully on Dec. 15, 2016. Born in Fayetteville, she graduated from Fayetteville High School and CCBI. She retired as cook manager from the Fayetteville-Manlius School District in 1991. She was a communicant of St. Ann’s Church in Manlius and a member of the Altar & Rosary Band 5. She was a member of the FM Cafeteria Association and enjoyed traveling and camping.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles R. in 1975. She is survived by her children, Thomas C. (Patricia) Nyman of Groton, Linda A. Nyman of Jamesville and Carl R. (Bonnie) Nyman of Jamesville; grandchildren, Kerrigan and Heather; brother, Raymond G. (Geri) Schleich of Lincroft, NJ; and nephew, Paul Schleich of Danville, PA.

Calling hours were held at St. Ann’s Church, 104 Academy St., Manlius. The funeral mass followed the calling hour. Spring burial will be in Oran Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Manlius Ambulance Fund, 4 Stickley Dr., Manlius, NY 13104.

