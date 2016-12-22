Barbara Harper, 92

Barbara Elizabeth Harper, 92, was born in her uncle’s farmhouse in the town of Skaneateles, the first child of Elmer and Lilian Brock Chapman. After graduating from Skaneateles High School, she married William Harper in 1943 and lived with him in Georgia and Massachusetts while he served in the Army. She worked at NECCO Candy Co., NY Telephone, Hahn’s Rexall Drug Store, Skaneateles Bakery and Skaneateles Press. An avid crafter, she was rarely without knitting needles or crochet hook. She was a member of Skaneateles United Methodist Church and Skaneateles Volunteer Firemen’s Auxiliary. Barb and Bill served as national presidents of the National Campers and Hikers Association, traveling the U.S., Canada and Mexico in their camper until his death in 1988. Barb found love again with childhood friend Brett Keegan, and they continued traveling and camping until his death in 2012. She was predeceased by her brother Donald Chapman. Barb is survived by her brother Richard (Larie) Chapman, daughters Marcia (Rich) Lydon, Marilee (David) Williams, granddaughters Donna (Greg) Herrmann and Amy Williams, great grandchildren Chelsea (Jon) Burchim, Rachel Herrmann and Reilly Gardner-Williams and great-great granddaughter Raelyn Burchim.

Calling hours: 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. Burial will take place at a later date in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Service, Hospice of CNY or your favorite charity.

