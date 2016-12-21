Skaneateles hockey outscores Auburn, 7-4

Never mind the 6-0 record and no. 2 state ranking owned by one side and the 3-3 record owned by the other side – any time Skaneateles and Auburn gathers for ice hockey, the thrills tend to follow.

In this case, the neighborhood clash Wednesday night at Casey Park Rink centered around the scary skills of Raymond Falso, who pulled the Lakers out of a potential mid-game crisis and, with his five goals, pushed them to a 7-4 victory over the Maroons.

All through his team’s season-opening six-game win streak, Falso had proved close to unstoppable, earning hat tricks on four occasions. But he never was more important than on this night.

It all started in fairly calm and normal fashion for Skaneateles, who silenced the Auburn home crowd 3:21 into the first period with Ryan Gick’s goal, assisted by Reggie Buell. Falso got on the board at the 12:32 mark to make it 2-0.

For the most part, Lakers goalie Zach Wilhoit didn’t have to stress much in the opening period – until a covered puck in the crease gave Auburn a penalty shot. John Malandruccolo took the shot – and Wilhoit stopped it.

But Malandruccolo made up for it early in the second period, netting two goals in a span of less than 60 seconds to pull Auburn even, 2-2. All that did, though, was lead Falso to produce a natural hat trick that was remarkable even by his own standards.

With 5:32 left in the second peroid, Falso hit on his second goal. When Jake Morin answered within 68 seconds to tie it again, 3-3, Falso took the ensuing face-off and scored again just eight seconds later.

That put Skanetaeles ahead for good, but Falso got loose on a breakaway and scored again to make it 5-3. Those three Falso goals came less than 90 seconds apart.

To its credit, the Maroons refused to go away, Morin netting his second goal with 8:05 left. That one-goal margin endured only until Falso converted his fifth goal on a wrist shot from the point a minute later. Patrick Major converted on a one-timer in the waning minutes.

