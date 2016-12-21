MISSING: Have you seen Alexis DeVaul?

Alexis DeVaul, 15, ran away from her East Dead Creek Road home in the town of Van Buren earlier this month.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 15-year-old Alexis DeVaul, who ran away from her East Dead Creek Road home in the town of Van Buren earlier this month.

Detectives say DeVaul, who has run away on several occasions in the past, is believed to be in the city of Syracuse, and may have been seen in the area of Oak Street and James Street last Tuesday.

DeVaul is described as a white female, 5’ 4” tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last known to be wearing a blue Hollister sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and gray Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information on DeVaul’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office at 435-3081 or by sending “TIPONON” and your tip to TIP 411 (847-411).

