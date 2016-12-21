 

Holy night: B’ville churches announce Christmas services

Below is a listing of special services offered by local churches for the Christmas holiday. Unless otherwise indicated, as Christmas falls on a Sunday, churches will hold regular services on Christmas day. Note: This is not a complete listing of all available services in the Baldwinsville area.

Dec. 23

Word of Life Assembly of God

  • 6 p.m. worship service
  • 12 E. Oneida St., Baldwinsville

Christmas Eve

Baldwinsville First Presbyterian Church

  • 8 p.m. Candlelight service
  • 64 Oswego St., Baldwinsville

Baldwinsville First United Methodist Church

  • 6 p.m. Children’s service
  • 8 p.m. Candlelight service
  • 10 p.m. Holy Communion
  • 17 W. Genesee St., Baldwinsville

Community Wesleyan Church

  • 6 p.m. Christmas Eve Service
  • 112 Downer St., Baldwinsville

Faith Baptist Church

  • 6 to 7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve service
  • 7312 Van Buren Road, Baldwinsville

Grace Episcopal Church

  • 7 and 11 p.m.  Festive Holy Eucharist (Rite 2)
  • 110 Oswego St., Baldwinsville

Jacksonville Faith Community

  • 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. worship services
  • Lamson Grange, 9108 Fenner Road, Baldwinsville

St. Augustine’s Parish

  • 4 p.m. Family Mass
  • 7 p.m. Mass with brass ensemble
  • 10 p.m. Mass for midnight with choir and instruments (prelude at 9:30 p.m.)
  • 7333 O’Brien Road, Baldwinsville

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church

  • 4 p.m. Children’s Mass
  • 7 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass
  • Midnight Mass
  • 3494 Route 31, Baldwinsville

St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church

  • 6 p.m. Family service
  • 9 p.m. Contemplative service (with guitar)
  • 2840 Cold Springs Road, Baldwinsville

St. Mary’s of Assumption

  • 4 p.m. Children’s Mass (Academy cafeteria/social hall)
  • 4 p.m. Mass (church)
  • Midnight Mass (church)
  • 47 Syracuse St., Baldwinsville

Word of Life Assembly of God

  • 6 p.m. worship service
  • 12 E. Oneida St., Baldwinsville

Christmas Day

Grace Episcopal Church

  • 9 a.m.  Simple Holy Eucharist (Rite 2)
  • 110 Oswego St., Baldwinsville

St. Augustine’s Parish

  • 10:30 a.m. Mass for Christmas Day (prelude at 10:15 a.m.)
  • 7333 O’Brien Road, Baldwinsville

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church

  • 10 a.m. Mass
  • 3494 Route 31, Baldwinsville

St. Mary’s of Assumption

  • 9 a.m. Mass (church)
  • 47 Syracuse St., Baldwinsville

