Holy night: B’ville churches announce Christmas services

Below is a listing of special services offered by local churches for the Christmas holiday. Unless otherwise indicated, as Christmas falls on a Sunday, churches will hold regular services on Christmas day. Note: This is not a complete listing of all available services in the Baldwinsville area.

Dec. 23

Word of Life Assembly of God

6 p.m. worship service

12 E. Oneida St., Baldwinsville

Christmas Eve

Baldwinsville First Presbyterian Church

8 p.m. Candlelight service

64 Oswego St., Baldwinsville

Baldwinsville First United Methodist Church

6 p.m. Children’s service

8 p.m. Candlelight service

10 p.m. Holy Communion

17 W. Genesee St., Baldwinsville

Community Wesleyan Church

6 p.m. Christmas Eve Service

112 Downer St., Baldwinsville

Faith Baptist Church

6 to 7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve service

7312 Van Buren Road, Baldwinsville

Grace Episcopal Church

7 and 11 p.m. Festive Holy Eucharist (Rite 2)

Festive Holy Eucharist (Rite 2) 110 Oswego St., Baldwinsville

Jacksonville Faith Community

7 p.m. and 11 p.m. worship services

Lamson Grange, 9108 Fenner Road, Baldwinsville

St. Augustine’s Parish

4 p.m. Family Mass

7 p.m. Mass with brass ensemble

10 p.m. Mass for midnight with choir and instruments (prelude at 9:30 p.m.)

7333 O’Brien Road, Baldwinsville

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church

4 p.m. Children’s Mass

7 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass

Midnight Mass

3494 Route 31, Baldwinsville

St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church

6 p.m. Family service

9 p.m. Contemplative service (with guitar)

2840 Cold Springs Road, Baldwinsville

St. Mary’s of Assumption

4 p.m. Children’s Mass (Academy cafeteria/social hall)

4 p.m. Mass (church)

Midnight Mass (church)

47 Syracuse St., Baldwinsville

Word of Life Assembly of God

6 p.m. worship service

12 E. Oneida St., Baldwinsville

Christmas Day

Grace Episcopal Church

9 a.m. Simple Holy Eucharist (Rite 2)

Simple Holy Eucharist (Rite 2) 110 Oswego St., Baldwinsville

St. Augustine’s Parish

10:30 a.m. Mass for Christmas Day (prelude at 10:15 a.m.)

7333 O’Brien Road, Baldwinsville

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church

10 a.m. Mass

3494 Route 31, Baldwinsville

St. Mary’s of Assumption

9 a.m. Mass (church)

47 Syracuse St., Baldwinsville

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story