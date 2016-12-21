Chilly Chili 5K returns for 13th year

New food and beverage vendors, new sponsors mark return of annual winter road race

By Jason Emerson

Editor

The annual Chilly Chili 5K event will return to Cazenovia in just over three weeks, and will retain the new start and finish lines and race route that were established last year. New to the race this year, however, will be new food and beverage vendors and some new sponsors.

“I want the community to be excited about the Chilly Chili as a way to showcase the community again in the winter; it brings a large, diverse group of people to Cazenovia,” said CCH Director Torrey Lansing. “We’ve been doing this for 13 years — it was one of the first ever winter road races, and now it’s very popular. We want to keep the Chilly Chili as one of the best races with the best after party.”

The race, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Cazenovia Children’s House. And, as with every year, after participants complete the 5K course through the village and town of Cazenovia, there will be an after party with live music, a chili tasting contest and local beverages.

CCH expects the event draw close to 1,500 runners, walkers, volunteers and spectators, said Lansing. CCH officials will also seek to expand participation by offering discounted ticket rates to students at Cazenovia College, Onondaga Community College, Colgate University and Bryant and Stratton, and will be going door-to-door on Liberty and Union streets to try to involve the neighbors.

The race will begin and end this year on Liberty Street, near the intersection with Union Street, which will allow runners to start and finish closer to both the registration and the after-party locations at the Cazenovia College Athletic Center.

Start time for the 5K is 1 p.m. Registration and check-in begin promptly at 10 a.m. in the Lower Gym at the Stephen M. Schneeweiss Athletic Complex located on Liberty Street and will continue until 12:45 p.m. on race day. Registration is $30 and includes a t-shirt. Runners who register before Jan. 21 will receive a pull-off tab on their race bibs good for one free pint of beer from Empire Brewing Co.

Awards will be given for the top male and female runners overall, and by five-year age groups. Last year, 560 runners finished the course.

After the race, everyone is invited to the Chili Cook-Off Party in the Upper Gym at the Schneeweiss Athletic Complex. Admission to the Chili Cook-Off Party is free to run/walk registered participants, who also receive priority admission. Guests of registered participants, and anyone who would like to attend the after-party without running, will be charged a $5 party entrance fee.

The Chili Cook-Off Party boasts some stiff competition from a variety of local and regional establishments in Central New York. “The People’s Choice Award” will be given for the best chili along with “The Best Chili in Town Award,” as determined by a panel of judges will both be given during the party.

Confirmed chili cook-off contestants so far this year include: last year’s “Best Chili in Town Award” winner Cazenovia College, last year’s “People Choice Award” winner Ray Brother’s BBQ, The Lincklaen House, Strong Hearts Café (vegan), The Roadside Inn, Skyline Drive Ice Cream, Empire Farmstead Brewery and CCH. Tops Friendly Markets will provide bread for the event.

Beverage sponsors who will also be offering samples of their products at the after party include Empire Brewing Company, Henneberg Brewing Co., Life of Reilly Distilling and Wine Company and Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream, who will offer frozen hot chocolate. Identification will be required for adult beverage tasting.

Live music entertainment will be provided by “Just Joe.”

The event is sponsored by Cazenovia Jewelry by Ralph Monteforte, AmeriCU Credit Union, Cazenovia College, State Farm-Mike Nichiporuk, Bryant and Stratton College, Kenneth Moynihan Attorney at Law, Caz Community Fitness, GHD, Caz Laundry, American Food and Vending and the Skeele Agency, along with other local supporters.

For more information as well a link to online race registration, visit chillychili.com. The CCH is still accepting food and beverage vendors, as well as event sponsors. Call Torrey Lansing at 655-KIDS for more information.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story