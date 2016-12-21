Canton Woods: Get in the holiday spirit at Canton Woods Senior Center

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

By Ruth Troy

Director

Canton Woods participants have been enjoying the holiday season. The center is decorated and dressed up for the festivities! We had successful tree lighting ceremony with musical entertainment by the Village Singers. Our own Gloria Love is providing seasonal music on the piano for our lunch guests. The Christmas Spirit is certainly in the air! We wish all of our friends and neighbors in the Greater Baldwinsville Community a very merry Christmas!

The winter weather has arrived. Listed below are reminders of policies for inclement weather.

Weather related closings:

If Syracuse schools are closed, there is no PEACE lunch.

Meals on Wheels is closed if the Baldwinsville and/or Liverpool schools are closed.

Canton Woods is closed only when the village of Baldwinsville is closed.

B’ville Express will not pick up riders if the Baldwinsville schools are closed. It will be the responsibility of the rider to cancel any appointments for that day.

As always, use your best judgment for staying safe in the winter months.

DATE CHANGE: The Syracuse Crunch Hockey Team will visit Canton Woods at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. This is a date change. The hockey players will challenge Canton Woods seniors to a billiards tournament. Stop by to watch the friendly match and visit with the players.

Art Group. Canton Woods’ Art Group is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. The focus is on drawing and painting. Please bring your sketchbook and art supplies. New participants welcome. This group is facilitated by Mike Conway, retired B’ville art teacher.

HEAP 2016-17 (Home Energy Assistance Program) is now open. If you need assistance with a HEAP application, please contact your outreach workers at 638-4536.

Bunco at Canton Woods on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The fun starts at 1 p.m. Call the center to sign up for Bunco.

Canton Woods version of “Family Feud” returns to the center on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. The game begins at 1 p.m. Call the center to sign up and join a family.

Canton Woods now has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (638-4536) and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $2.75.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Wednesday Dec. 21, the lunch menu includes vegetable lasagna, rolls, chef salad, crusty Italian bread and creamy chocolate ice cream. Make your reservation and join us for a delicious lunch served at noon!

