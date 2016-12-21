 

Beaver Lake Celebrate Fall Photo Contest winners announced

Dec 21, 2016 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Publications

Geese on the Lake,” by Linda McLellan, received first place in our Beaver Lake Celebrate Fall Photo Contest.

The winners of our Beaver Lake Celebrate Fall Photo Contest have been selected. Winners will receive gift cards to Tabatha’s Family Tree Restaurant. Congratulations!

Above, “Geese on the Lake,” by Linda McLellan, won first place.

Second place winner  is“Late Afternoon Reflection,” by Jan C. Miner:

“Late Afternoon Reflection,” Joanne Colom

Third place winner is “Reflections in the Bog Pool,” by Marty Blake:

“Reflections in the Bog Pool,” Marty Blake

