Beaver Lake Celebrate Fall Photo Contest winners announced

Geese on the Lake,” by Linda McLellan, received first place in our Beaver Lake Celebrate Fall Photo Contest.

The winners of our Beaver Lake Celebrate Fall Photo Contest have been selected. Winners will receive gift cards to Tabatha’s Family Tree Restaurant. Congratulations!

Above, “Geese on the Lake,” by Linda McLellan, won first place.

Second place winner is“Late Afternoon Reflection,” by Jan C. Miner:

Third place winner is “Reflections in the Bog Pool,” by Marty Blake:

