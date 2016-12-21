Beaver Lake Celebrate Fall Photo Contest winners announced

Dec 21, 2016 Sarah Hall Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Publications
Geese on the Lake,” by Linda McLellan, received first place in our Beaver Lake Celebrate Fall Photo Contest.
The winners of our Beaver Lake Celebrate Fall Photo Contest have been selected. Winners will receive gift cards to Tabatha’s Family Tree Restaurant. Congratulations!
Above, “Geese on the Lake,” by Linda McLellan, won first place.
Second place winner is“Late Afternoon Reflection,” by Jan C. Miner:
Third place winner is “Reflections in the Bog Pool,” by Marty Blake:
Sarah Hall is the editor of the Eagle Star-Review and the Baldwinsville Messenger. The 2012 winner of the Syracuse Press Club's Selwyn Kershaw Professional Standards Award, she has been with Eagle Newspapers since 2006. She is a Liverpool native.
Dec 22, 2016 0
Dec 21, 2016 0
Dec 21, 2016 0
Dec 21, 2016 0
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Dec 22, 2016
Dec 22, 2016
Dec 22, 2016
Dec 21, 2016
Dec 21, 2016
Dec 21, 2016