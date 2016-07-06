Bids awarded for Manlius fire station; groundbreaking will be held in near future

Jul 06, 2016 Hayleigh Gowans Eagle Bulletin, Government
The current site of the future Manlius Fire Department Station. Bids have recently been awarded and construction is expected to begin in the near future. (Photo by Hayleigh Gowans)
By Hayleigh Gowans
Staff Writer
Residents in the Manlius area soon will begin to see the corner of Enders Road and Route 92 transform into the new home for the Manlius Fire Department. On June 28, the Manlius Village Board accepted bids for construction for the project, and a groundbreaking should occur over the next few months.
“It’s nice to finally be here and bringing something that will be useful for the fire department and the whole community,” said Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall.
Bids for construction went out in May, said Whorrall, and the following bids were awarded to companies on June 28; general construction to Bette & Cring for $5.3 million; mechanical to HMI Mechanical for $793,000; electrical to J&E Electrical for $697,700; plumbing to Burns Brothers for $294,145; and sprinkler system to Associated Fire Protection for $75,800.
In total, the construction costs were about $7.3 million, said Whorrall, which is within the budget for the project that was estimated to cost $10.8 million.
Citizens in the village of Manlius voted by a small margin in March 2015 to approve a $10.8 million bond resolution to construct a new fire station to replace the two existing fire stations located on Stickely Drive and Pompey Hill Road, which were in need of many major renovations to meet current federal and state regulations. The official vote for the March 2015 election was 266 to 243.
Asbestos abatement has been completed on two of three structures on the property, and Whorrall said once that is complete, the three buildings will be demolished and construction crews can begin work. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held once demolition is done, said Whorrall, and construction is expected to take about a year.
“After 10 years of getting to this point, I’m glad we can finally start showing the work that’s going to be done,” said Whorrall. “I appreciate the support we’ve gotten from the community.”
Aside from creating an up-to-date fire protection facilities for the Manlius Fire Department, Whorrall said one other positive aspect to this project is that construction materials from the demolition will be donated to assist groups that provide housing for low-income families.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
This is exciting. I’m with Fayetteville fire department. It’s about time Manlius upgrades to a more modern standpoint. I would love to volunteer and help build it.