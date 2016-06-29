From the Supervisor’s Office: Keep Salina safe and tidy this summer

Town of Salina

By Mark Nicotra

Salina Town Supervisor

The warm weather is here, and as I drive around town I notice that many people are out and about doing yard work and keeping their lawns looking neat and tidy. Thank you, Salina residents, for showing pride in your homes and keeping Salina looking beautiful!

Unfortunately, there are a number of properties that don’t look as nice. As stated in Salina’s property maintenance code, if a property owner’s lawn is found to be too long, a notice will be sent to that property owner to remedy the issue with in a specified period of time, usually 10 days. If this issue is not taken care of within the allotted timeframe then the town of Salina, with the use of an approved contractor, will go in and cut the lawn, with the cost being placed on the taxes of the property owner who is in violation. If you notice a property in your neighborhood that has property maintenance issues, please don’t hesitate to contact the supervisor’s office to report them.

As the weather continues to get nicer (hopefully), and our residents want to spend more time outside, fire pits may seem to be a popular way to enjoy the outdoors. In the town of Salina, they are not allowed. Although you can find a variety of fire pits at local home improvement stores, what homeowners may not realize is lighting up the backyard fires is illegal in the town of Salina, and several other communities in the county. The Town of Salina Fire Code works in conjunction with the New York State Fire Code, and in some cases, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The use of charcoal and gas grills is allowed, although they create some smoke, it is not considered a health hazard to adjoining property. There are several dangers to open fires; the biggest concern is the health hazard it causes because of the close proximity of the homes and property lines. This time of the year most residents have their windows open. The smoke from fire pits is heavy and will linger and draw into the homes, causing respiratory problems to the elderly. The other concern is that embers can burn off and float to nearby roofs or brush and start a fire, as well as fires being burned too close to combustibles.

If you have any questions about fire safety, please contact the Town of Salina Fire Marshal at 451-0492, or email ecusato@salina.ny.us.

As you may be aware, basketball hoops are available in a number of types, including in-ground hoops with a concrete base and portable basketball hoops that can be moved and stored. The portable basketball hoops are pieces of movable equipment that can be used either indoors or outdoors. A portable basketball hoop usually consists of a pole, acrylic backboard, brace and a base filled with sand or water.

Portable basketball hoops are not permitted to be stored or used on public streets in the town of Salina. These hoops not only present a hazard for those playing basketball in the road, it poses danger to motorists trying to navigate the road and the people around it. If you happen to have a portable basketball hoop on the street, the following is likely happen:

A written complaint will be received by the Town of Salina Codes Department

An Order to Remedy the Violation will be sent to the property owner by certified and regular mail. (This is the only notice the property owner will receive.)

The property owner will be asked to move the portable basketball hoop fifteen feet back from the edge of the road

If this is not done, the Town of Salina Highway Department will come and remove the portable basketball hoop and it will be destroyed.

For everyone’s safety, we hope that the town of Salina is not called upon to investigate the use of portable basketball hoops in the street. So, please, let’s play it safe, and keep our hoops off the streets.

As always, the town of Salina website can explain some of these issues in more detail and it is also a great resource for our residents. You can find us online at salina.ny.us. You can also look us up on twitter (@townofsalina), Facebook (townofsalina) and Instagram (townofsalina). Please know that I am always available if you have questions or concerns on these or other topics. You may stop by my office, call me at 457-6661 or email me at supervisor@salina.ny.us.

